Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Gujarat Crash
Three individuals died when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley in Anand district, Gujarat. The incident occurred near Ambakui village after the tractor applied brakes, causing the motorbike to crash into it. The police are investigating the accident and have filed an FIR against the tractor driver.
In a tragic incident, three individuals lost their lives following a collision between their motorcycle and a tractor-trolley in Gujarat's Anand district, police reported on Tuesday.
The unfortunate event took place near Ambakui village at approximately 10 pm Monday, an official from Anklav police station announced.
According to police reports, the motorcycle was trailing the tractor-trolley, which unexpectedly applied brakes, leading the motorbike to crash into it from behind. Identified victims, Manhar Parmar, Ranjit Padhiyar, and Naresh, died instantly. A case has been registered against the tractor driver as investigations continue.
