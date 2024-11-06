Left Menu

Raymond Lifestyle Faces Net Profit Decline Amidst Economic Challenges

Raymond Lifestyle reported a 69.72% drop in net profit for Q2 FY25 due to subdued demand and inflation. The firm's revenue from operations decreased by 5.27% to Rs 1,708.26 crore, influenced by lower textile segment sales and logistical issues impacting garmenting. Retail expansion remains a focus amidst economic headwinds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:44 IST
Raymond Lifestyle Faces Net Profit Decline Amidst Economic Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Raymond Lifestyle has announced a significant decline in its consolidated net profit, seeing a 69.72% drop to Rs 42.18 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. The company attributed this downturn to subdued market demand and heightened inflationary pressures.

Compared to the previous year's net profit of Rs 139.33 crore in the same quarter, the company also reported a 5.27% fall in revenue from operations, totaling Rs 1,708.26 crore. Managing Director Sunil Kataria highlighted the stable performance amidst challenging circumstances, noting strategic retail expansion as a key factor moving forward.

The textile segment saw an 8.48% revenue decline, predominantly due to lower customer demand. However, shirt fabric sales increased by 8.31%, despite logistical challenges that impacted garment dispatches. The company continues its retail growth, operating over 1,500 outlets, with plans to capitalize on festive season demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024