Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Appoints Media Veteran as CEO to Propel Industry Innovation

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) proudly announces the appointment of Deepak Lamba, a veteran of the media industry, as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 20 years of experience in launching successful media initiatives, Lamba is set to guide FEF towards innovative horizons.

Under Lamba's leadership, FEF aims to cultivate collaboration and mentorship within the fashion and lifestyle sectors. The venture studio, valued at Rs 540 crore, merges strategic mentorship with funding to nurture emerging talent, boosting entrepreneurship through a unique business model. A key initiative includes a partnership with Dharmatic to produce an annual web series, showcasing FEF's commitment to industry engagement.

FEF attracts an impressive roster of investors, including celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar, and aims to achieve unicorn status by 2028 through strategic alliances and investments. Deepak Lamba expressed his vision to leverage FEF's platforms to provide exceptional value in business and personal growth. Chairman Vagish Pathak and founder Sanjay Nigam reiterated FEF's mission to drive innovation, fostering growth for visionary entrepreneurs. Lamba's distinguished career includes leadership roles such as Founder and CEO of Times Strategic Solutions Ltd., and significant contributions to Viacom 18 and Bloomberg UTV.

(With inputs from agencies.)