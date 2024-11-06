Left Menu

Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Appoints Media Veteran as CEO to Propel Industry Innovation

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) has appointed Deepak Lamba as its new CEO to enhance mentorship and collaboration opportunities in the fashion and lifestyle sectors. With ambitious goals of achieving unicorn status by 2028, FEF focuses on strategic partnerships and funding to support emerging talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:55 IST
Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Appoints Media Veteran as CEO to Propel Industry Innovation
Deepak Lamba appointed as CEO of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, paving the way for disruptive future-ready innovation in fashion. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) proudly announces the appointment of Deepak Lamba, a veteran of the media industry, as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 20 years of experience in launching successful media initiatives, Lamba is set to guide FEF towards innovative horizons.

Under Lamba's leadership, FEF aims to cultivate collaboration and mentorship within the fashion and lifestyle sectors. The venture studio, valued at Rs 540 crore, merges strategic mentorship with funding to nurture emerging talent, boosting entrepreneurship through a unique business model. A key initiative includes a partnership with Dharmatic to produce an annual web series, showcasing FEF's commitment to industry engagement.

FEF attracts an impressive roster of investors, including celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar, and aims to achieve unicorn status by 2028 through strategic alliances and investments. Deepak Lamba expressed his vision to leverage FEF's platforms to provide exceptional value in business and personal growth. Chairman Vagish Pathak and founder Sanjay Nigam reiterated FEF's mission to drive innovation, fostering growth for visionary entrepreneurs. Lamba's distinguished career includes leadership roles such as Founder and CEO of Times Strategic Solutions Ltd., and significant contributions to Viacom 18 and Bloomberg UTV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024