Tragic Collision in Bilgram: 10 Lives Lost

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, ten people, including six women and three children, lost their lives when a truck collided with an auto in Bilgram. Four others sustained injuries but are reportedly in stable condition, according to the local police.

The accident occurred on the Bilgram-Madhavganj road near Roshanpur village. Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun stated that the vehicles involved in the crash were attempting to avoid a motorcyclist, which led to the deadly collision. Authorities have seized the truck and launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover further details.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his sorrow over the tragedy and instructed district administration officials to provide the best possible care for the injured victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)