Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Bilgram: 10 Lives Lost

A fatal accident in Bilgram claimed ten lives, including women and children, when a truck collided with an auto. Four others were injured but are stable. The truck was avoiding a motorcycle at the time of the crash. A detailed investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:38 IST
Tragic Collision in Bilgram: 10 Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, ten people, including six women and three children, lost their lives when a truck collided with an auto in Bilgram. Four others sustained injuries but are reportedly in stable condition, according to the local police.

The accident occurred on the Bilgram-Madhavganj road near Roshanpur village. Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun stated that the vehicles involved in the crash were attempting to avoid a motorcyclist, which led to the deadly collision. Authorities have seized the truck and launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover further details.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his sorrow over the tragedy and instructed district administration officials to provide the best possible care for the injured victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024