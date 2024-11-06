Tragic Collision in Bilgram: 10 Lives Lost
A fatal accident in Bilgram claimed ten lives, including women and children, when a truck collided with an auto. Four others were injured but are stable. The truck was avoiding a motorcycle at the time of the crash. A detailed investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Wednesday, ten people, including six women and three children, lost their lives when a truck collided with an auto in Bilgram. Four others sustained injuries but are reportedly in stable condition, according to the local police.
The accident occurred on the Bilgram-Madhavganj road near Roshanpur village. Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun stated that the vehicles involved in the crash were attempting to avoid a motorcyclist, which led to the deadly collision. Authorities have seized the truck and launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover further details.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his sorrow over the tragedy and instructed district administration officials to provide the best possible care for the injured victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- accident
- Bilgram
- collision
- truck
- auto
- injured
- deaths
- Yogi Adityanath
- investigation
- police
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nabs Infamous Auto Lifter After Dramatic Shootout
Fifteen persons injured in blast at Ordnance Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district: Official.
Hyundai's IPO Stumbles Amid Auto Industry Challenges
Tragic Blaze in Delhi: Young Life Lost, Family Injured
Anthropic's Leap: AI Models Revolutionize Automation