Left Menu

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Reviews Renewables Progress in Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi visited the state capital to review key Central government schemes. The focus was on wheat procurement, PM-KUSUM, and PM Surya Ghar Yojana. Joshi also visited Duggour village to evaluate solar power projects, noting positive impacts and promising continued support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:16 IST
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Reviews Renewables Progress in Uttar Pradesh
Progress
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi conducted a comprehensive review of critical Central government initiatives during his tour of the state capital on Thursday.

He participated in a high-level meeting alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which concentrated on evaluating the progress of wheat procurement, PM-KUSUM, and PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Joshi later visited Duggour village in Bakshi Ka Talab, assessing solar power installations and engaging with families to discuss the scheme's impact. He praised the benefits observed and pledged ongoing support for renewable energy advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025