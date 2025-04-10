Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Reviews Renewables Progress in Uttar Pradesh
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi visited the state capital to review key Central government schemes. The focus was on wheat procurement, PM-KUSUM, and PM Surya Ghar Yojana. Joshi also visited Duggour village to evaluate solar power projects, noting positive impacts and promising continued support.
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi conducted a comprehensive review of critical Central government initiatives during his tour of the state capital on Thursday.
He participated in a high-level meeting alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which concentrated on evaluating the progress of wheat procurement, PM-KUSUM, and PM Surya Ghar Yojana.
Joshi later visited Duggour village in Bakshi Ka Talab, assessing solar power installations and engaging with families to discuss the scheme's impact. He praised the benefits observed and pledged ongoing support for renewable energy advancements.
