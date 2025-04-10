Debate Intensifies Over Location of Bengaluru's Second Airport
The debate over establishing Bengaluru's second international airport intensifies as Infrastructure Minister M B Patil suggests Sira might not be viable. Despite local support, alternatives near Kanakapura and Nelamangala are being considered, with a feasibility report awaited from the Airports Authority of India to determine the best site.
The discussion about establishing a second international airport for Bengaluru is gaining traction, with Home Minister G Parameshwara advocating for Sira in Tumakuru district. However, Infrastructure Minister M B Patil raised concerns about its viability, suggesting it could only serve as a district or regional airport, not an international one.
A petition spearheaded by senior Congress leader T B Jayachandra, backed by several legislators, urges the Chief Minister to choose Sira, situated about 120 km from Bengaluru. Despite support from local figures, the state government is also considering other locations near Kanakapura and Nelamangala, with the Airports Authority of India having inspected these sites.
Minister Patil emphasized that the final decision will rely on technical feasibility reports from expert consultants. The government aims to finalize the location by 2026 and complete the project by 2032. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to upgrade Hubballi and Belagavi airports to international status to improve regional connectivity.
