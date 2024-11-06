Left Menu

Bengaluru's Namma Metro Set to Expand Green Line: Smooth Commute Ahead

The Namma Metro Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara in Bengaluru will begin operations on November 7. After receiving safety clearance, the 3.14 km extension is complete, providing metro access to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre and potentially benefiting an additional 44,000 passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:00 IST
Bengaluru's Namma Metro Set to Expand Green Line: Smooth Commute Ahead
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly awaited extension of the Namma Metro Green Line, spanning 3.14 kilometers from Nagasandra to Madavara, is set for commercial operations on November 7, as announced by officials. This development follows the successful safety inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle) on October 3.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, accompanied by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, took a test run on the new stretch, showcasing the project's completion. According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), this marks the smallest extension of Phase-1 under the Metro's Phase-2 Project, featuring three new stations at Majunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara (BIEC), constructed at a cost of Rs 1,168 crore.

This extension, enhancing connectivity along the National Highway and crossing the NICE road, is expected to significantly reduce travel time by 30%, extending direct metro access to pivotal locations like the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. The new line potentially benefits an additional 44,000 passengers, positioning Bengaluru's Metro network as a key urban transit solution in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024