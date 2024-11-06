Bengaluru's Namma Metro Set to Expand Green Line: Smooth Commute Ahead

The eagerly awaited extension of the Namma Metro Green Line, spanning 3.14 kilometers from Nagasandra to Madavara, is set for commercial operations on November 7, as announced by officials. This development follows the successful safety inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle) on October 3.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, accompanied by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, took a test run on the new stretch, showcasing the project's completion. According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), this marks the smallest extension of Phase-1 under the Metro's Phase-2 Project, featuring three new stations at Majunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara (BIEC), constructed at a cost of Rs 1,168 crore.

This extension, enhancing connectivity along the National Highway and crossing the NICE road, is expected to significantly reduce travel time by 30%, extending direct metro access to pivotal locations like the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. The new line potentially benefits an additional 44,000 passengers, positioning Bengaluru's Metro network as a key urban transit solution in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)