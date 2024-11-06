UK Stocks Rally Amid Trump's Return to Power

UK stock indexes surged alongside a global rally following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president, bringing relief to markets previously gripped by uncertainty.

The FTSE 100 recorded a 1.3% increase, marking its largest single-day gain in three months, while the FTSE 250 midcap index rose 1.4%, achieving its best performance in over six weeks. Trump's return to the White House raises new challenges both domestically and internationally.

U.S. markets responded favorably on predictions of looser regulations and lower corporate taxes, though concerns arose about higher tariffs affecting the euro. Investment experts caution about possible high inflation impacts on profits and interest rate projections not declining as quickly as anticipated.

