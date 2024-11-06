Left Menu

India's Petrochemical Surge: Towards a Trillion-Dollar Future

India's petrochemical industry, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, is projected to expand significantly, reaching $300 billion by 2025 and potentially $1 trillion by 2040. Efforts include major investments, 100% FDI, and initiatives like PCPIRs, aiming for job creation and a sustainable, self-sufficient future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:18 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's petrochemical sector is poised for significant expansion, with projections suggesting its value could reach $300 billion by 2025 and potentially surge to $1 trillion by 2040, according to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri. The minister, in a social media post, highlighted the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on the industry, supported by a video detailing ongoing projects and future plans.

Once valued at $220 billion, the sector's anticipated growth promises job creation and a move toward a sustainable, self-sufficient future for all Indians, Puri noted. Key initiatives like the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Regions (PCPIRs) and policies allowing 100% foreign direct investment are making India an enticing prospect for global investors, aligning with the country's goals to establish a cleaner and greener future.

Despite being the world's sixth-largest chemicals producer, India still sees significant growth potential with its per capita chemical consumption far below that of developed nations. Government initiatives, alongside $45 billion investments from public sector undertakings like ONGC and BPCL in collaboration with private enterprises, signal robust industry expansion. The government expects an influx of $100 billion in investments over the next decade, aiming to reduce reliance on imports and boost specialty chemical production, currently expanding at a rate of 12% annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

