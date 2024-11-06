Left Menu

Vegetable Price Surge Heavily Impacts Cost of Home-Cooked Meals

Home-cooked meal prices surged in October as rising vegetable costs increased vegetarian thali prices by 20% compared to the previous year. Non-veg thali costs experienced a slower rise due to lower broiler prices. Vegetable price fluctuations significantly impacted overall meal costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:10 IST
Vegetable Price Surge Heavily Impacts Cost of Home-Cooked Meals
  • Country:
  • India

Home-cooked meals have become increasingly expensive as vegetable prices soar, according to a report released on Wednesday. October saw a 20% rise in vegetarian thali costs, reaching Rs 33.3 per plate, up from Rs 31.3 in September, driven by vegetable price hikes, reported Crisil, a rating agency.

The 'roti rice rate' report highlighted a 46% spike in onion prices and a 51% increase in potato prices, attributed to prolonged rains affecting harvests in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Tomato prices more than doubled to Rs 64 per kg from Rs 29 last year, with an expected stabilization in November as supplies from other regions commence.

While vegetable prices significantly influenced meal costs, accounting for 40% of thali costs, the report noted an 11% rise in pulse prices and an 11% fuel cost drop that curbed further increases. Non-vegetarian thali costs climbed at a slower rate, attributed to a 9% drop in broiler prices, with the non-veg thali costing Rs 61.6 in October, a minimal increase from the previous month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024