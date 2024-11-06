Vegetable Price Surge Heavily Impacts Cost of Home-Cooked Meals

Home-cooked meals have become increasingly expensive as vegetable prices soar, according to a report released on Wednesday. October saw a 20% rise in vegetarian thali costs, reaching Rs 33.3 per plate, up from Rs 31.3 in September, driven by vegetable price hikes, reported Crisil, a rating agency.

The 'roti rice rate' report highlighted a 46% spike in onion prices and a 51% increase in potato prices, attributed to prolonged rains affecting harvests in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Tomato prices more than doubled to Rs 64 per kg from Rs 29 last year, with an expected stabilization in November as supplies from other regions commence.

While vegetable prices significantly influenced meal costs, accounting for 40% of thali costs, the report noted an 11% rise in pulse prices and an 11% fuel cost drop that curbed further increases. Non-vegetarian thali costs climbed at a slower rate, attributed to a 9% drop in broiler prices, with the non-veg thali costing Rs 61.6 in October, a minimal increase from the previous month.

(With inputs from agencies.)