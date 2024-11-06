Revolutionizing Gut Health: MicrobioTx's Breakthrough Test

Bangalore, Karnataka [India] - The launch of the Gut Function Test (GFT) by Bangalore-based company MicrobioTx marks a significant advancement in gut microbiome profiling. Unlike previous stool-sample methods, the GFT requires just a few drops of blood, making gut health insights more accessible and affordable.

The test, supported by the Institute of Life Science in Bhubaneshwar and backed by a DPIIT grant, has been clinically validated and approved by Indian regulators. Developed with three years of extensive research, GFT not only provides detailed gut health profiles but offers consultations, diet recommendations, and personalized probiotics.

Professor Dr. Palok Aich of NISER highlighted the potential of GFT to revolutionize wellness in India, urging for homegrown healthcare solutions. Akanksha Gupta, MicrobioTx's co-founder, emphasized their AI-driven approach and ambition to change the landscape of microbiome testing, steering away from traditional, costlier practices. MicrobioTx aspires to broaden its impact across various microbiome-related conditions.

