Left Menu

Revolutionizing Gut Health: MicrobioTx's Breakthrough Test

MicrobioTx launches the Gut Function Test (GFT), enabling gut microbiome profiling through a simple blood test, eliminating the need for stool samples. Clinically validated and regulator-approved, the test offers affordable insights into gut health, accompanied by personalized solutions and consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:11 IST
Revolutionizing Gut Health: MicrobioTx's Breakthrough Test
Gut Function Test Kit. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, Karnataka [India] - The launch of the Gut Function Test (GFT) by Bangalore-based company MicrobioTx marks a significant advancement in gut microbiome profiling. Unlike previous stool-sample methods, the GFT requires just a few drops of blood, making gut health insights more accessible and affordable.

The test, supported by the Institute of Life Science in Bhubaneshwar and backed by a DPIIT grant, has been clinically validated and approved by Indian regulators. Developed with three years of extensive research, GFT not only provides detailed gut health profiles but offers consultations, diet recommendations, and personalized probiotics.

Professor Dr. Palok Aich of NISER highlighted the potential of GFT to revolutionize wellness in India, urging for homegrown healthcare solutions. Akanksha Gupta, MicrobioTx's co-founder, emphasized their AI-driven approach and ambition to change the landscape of microbiome testing, steering away from traditional, costlier practices. MicrobioTx aspires to broaden its impact across various microbiome-related conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024