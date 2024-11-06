Gautam Adani Praises Trump's Historic Comeback Victory
Gautam Adani congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. Presidential election for a second term, highlighting Trump's tenacity and perseverance. Trump becomes the second president in history to win non-consecutive terms, vowing to strengthen America's future.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected political turn, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, extended his congratulations to Donald Trump for his remarkable victory in the U.S. Presidential elections, securing a second term. Adani praised Trump as a symbol of unwavering tenacity and courage.
This victory marks a historic moment as Trump becomes the first president in over a century to win a non-consecutive term, with Grover Cleveland being the last in 1884 and 1892. The elections saw Trump surpass the necessary 270 electoral college votes, ensuring his reelection.
In his victory speech, Trump, joined by his family and running mate JD Vance in Florida, expressed his gratitude to supporters, describing his triumph as the 'greatest political movement of all time.' He pledged to work tirelessly towards a safer and more prosperous America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rizwan Aims for Historic Victory Against Australia Under New Captaincy
Tamil Nadu Ancestral Village Prays for Kamala Harris' Historic Victory
Sacred Prayers for a Historic Victory: Kamala Harris' Roots in India
Donald Trump's Unstoppable Comeback: A Historic Victory
Understanding America's Complex Electoral College System