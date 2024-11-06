Gautam Adani Praises Trump's Historic Comeback Victory

In an unexpected political turn, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, extended his congratulations to Donald Trump for his remarkable victory in the U.S. Presidential elections, securing a second term. Adani praised Trump as a symbol of unwavering tenacity and courage.

This victory marks a historic moment as Trump becomes the first president in over a century to win a non-consecutive term, with Grover Cleveland being the last in 1884 and 1892. The elections saw Trump surpass the necessary 270 electoral college votes, ensuring his reelection.

In his victory speech, Trump, joined by his family and running mate JD Vance in Florida, expressed his gratitude to supporters, describing his triumph as the 'greatest political movement of all time.' He pledged to work tirelessly towards a safer and more prosperous America.

(With inputs from agencies.)