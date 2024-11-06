Tragic Crash in Delhi: Fatal Accident Sparks Investigation in Rohini

A tragic accident unfolded in Delhi's Rohini as a 53-year-old man lost his life and four others sustained injuries when the driver of an SUV lost control.

The SUV hit two motorcycles, a car, and a handcart, leading to the death of Rajender Yadav, among the injured. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the accident.

The driver, Hridya Juneja, was apprehended, and police are gathering details to understand how the collision occurred. Legal procedures are being followed as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)