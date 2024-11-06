Left Menu

Tragic Crash in Delhi: Fatal Accident Sparks Investigation in Rohini

A fatal accident in Delhi's Rohini area occurred when an SUV driven by Hridya Juneja lost control, hitting two motorcycles, a car, and a handcart. Five people were injured, and Rajender Yadav, aged 53, tragically died. Police are investigating the incident and have apprehended Juneja.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Delhi's Rohini as a 53-year-old man lost his life and four others sustained injuries when the driver of an SUV lost control.

The SUV hit two motorcycles, a car, and a handcart, leading to the death of Rajender Yadav, among the injured. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the accident.

The driver, Hridya Juneja, was apprehended, and police are gathering details to understand how the collision occurred. Legal procedures are being followed as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

