Indore Metro Rail Set for 2025 Launch: A Game-Changer in City's Transport

Indore's highly anticipated metro rail system is poised for a commercial launch by early 2025, marking a significant shift in the city's transport dynamics. The stretch from Gandhi Nagar to the third station on the Super Corridor is the focal point of the initial metro line.

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRC) has termed this route as their 'super priority corridor' as it races against time to complete various tests. Results from these tests will be sent to the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety for approval, which is crucial for moving forward.

With an operational plan that includes expandable six-coach trains, the metro aims to cater to a growing number of passengers. Initially, each train will comprise three coaches, accommodating up to 300 passengers per coach. The larger vision includes a 31.50 km network costing over Rs 7,500 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)