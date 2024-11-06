Left Menu

KRN Heat Exchanger Sees Record Profit Surge

KRN Heat Exchanger reported a substantial 40% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 12.37 crore for the September 2024 quarter. This is up from Rs 8.65 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Overall income also saw a notable rise.

Updated: 06-11-2024 20:26 IST
KRN Heat Exchanger, a leading metals products manufacturer, has announced an impressive 40% surge in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 12.37 crore for the September 2024 quarter. This is a marked improvement from the Rs 8.65 crore recorded during the same period in the prior fiscal year.

The company's total income also increased significantly to Rs 92.53 crore in the second quarter, compared to Rs 72.06 crore a year ago. The remarkable financial performance is attributed to operational efficiencies and a strong commitment to financial stability.

Commenting on the results, CMD Santosh Kumar expressed satisfaction with the strong financial outcomes for the first half and the second quarter of FY25, highlighting the company's remarkable EBITDA growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

