Anand Rathi Wealth Reports Impressive Financial Growth

Anand Rathi Wealth announced a 30% rise in profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 74 crore. Revenue increased by 22% to Rs 241.4 crore. The firm showed strong annual growth in FY25 and made key management changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anand Rathi Wealth, a prominent player in the financial services sector, reported a significant 30% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 74 crore in the March quarter. This growth, reported to the stock exchanges, marks a substantial improvement from the previous year's Rs 57 crore.

The company also saw its total revenue rise by 22% to Rs 241.4 crore during the fourth quarter of last fiscal year, a notable increase from Rs 197.2 crore the year before. In light of this performance, the company declared a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share. Over FY25, Anand Rathi Wealth posted a net profit of Rs 301 crore and revenue of Rs 981 crore, reflecting increases of 33% and 30%, respectively.

Noteworthy is the 30% increase in the firm's Assets Under Management (AUM), reaching Rs 77,103 crore. Additionally, the company expanded its client base by 1,821 families, serving a total of 11,732 families. In a strategic move, Feroze Azeez has been promoted to Joint CEO. Anand Rathi Wealth continues to cater to high and ultra-high net-worth clients across 17 Indian cities, with an international presence in Dubai and London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

