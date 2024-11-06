Left Menu

NAPA Applauds Trump's Return: Hopes for Economic Revival

The North American Punjabi Association celebrates Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, criticizing the previous Biden administration's impact on small businesses. Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal expresses optimism for economic improvement and support for small enterprises under Trump's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has publicly expressed its approval following Donald Trump's re-election as US President, defeating his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in a closely watched contest.

NAPA Executive Director, Satnam Singh Chahal, issued a statement rejoicing Trump's victory and criticizing the former Biden administration for allegedly damaging small businesses, thus hampering the US economy.

Chahal highlighted the relief felt by many Americans, especially small business owners, with Trump's return to the Oval Office, expressing hope for significant economic benefits and support for small enterprises during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

