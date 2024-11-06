NAPA Applauds Trump's Return: Hopes for Economic Revival

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has publicly expressed its approval following Donald Trump's re-election as US President, defeating his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in a closely watched contest.

NAPA Executive Director, Satnam Singh Chahal, issued a statement rejoicing Trump's victory and criticizing the former Biden administration for allegedly damaging small businesses, thus hampering the US economy.

Chahal highlighted the relief felt by many Americans, especially small business owners, with Trump's return to the Oval Office, expressing hope for significant economic benefits and support for small enterprises during his tenure.

