SA Companies Eye Lucrative Chinese Market at 7th China International Import Expo

“We’ve seen China’s appetite for healthy produce grow significantly, and our participation here is strategic for expanding our reach beyond Europe into Asia,” Mafuna said.

SA Companies Eye Lucrative Chinese Market at 7th China International Import Expo
“We’ve seen China’s appetite for healthy produce grow significantly, and our participation here is strategic for expanding our reach beyond Europe into Asia,” Mafuna said. Image Credit:
  South Africa
  • South Africa

The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which began on November 5 in Shanghai, has inspired South African companies with optimism as they explore new trade and investment possibilities. Sponsored by South Africa's Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), 35 companies from diverse sectors have joined the expo, benefiting from partial funding aimed at enhancing their visibility and fostering international partnerships in the expanding Chinese market.

Robert Mafuna, representing Mpumalanga-based Khozeni Farming Operations, sees this opportunity as vital for breaking into China’s booming avocado market, driven by Chinese consumers' rising demand for fresh produce. This interest follows a recent phytosanitary agreement that opened China to South African avocado exports, enabling Mafuna's company to conduct a trial shipment in partnership with Westfalia Fruits. “We’ve seen China’s appetite for healthy produce grow significantly, and our participation here is strategic for expanding our reach beyond Europe into Asia,” Mafuna said.

Khozeni Farming isn’t alone in its aspirations; Wendy Mpendulo of Miante Manufacturing, an agro-processing company that specializes in a variety of nut products, is also eager to connect with Chinese distributors, investors, and partners. “We add unique flavours to tree and ground nuts, bringing an authentic African experience to our produce,” Mpendulo explained. She hopes the CIIE platform will connect her with Chinese stakeholders who share an appreciation for wellness-focused foods, a market segment gaining momentum in China.

The dtic’s support aligns with South Africa’s broader economic goals to diversify export markets and strengthen ties with China through trade initiatives, following on from discussions at the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). This year’s CIIE theme of international partnership resonates with South African delegates who aim to leverage the expo’s networking opportunities to secure trade deals and cement China’s role as a significant export destination. The week-long expo will allow these companies to showcase high-quality South African products and forge business relations to promote mutual growth and cross-continental collaboration in agriculture, agro-processing, and beyond.

Latest News

