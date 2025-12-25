Left Menu

Streamlining Nostalgia: Ultra Media's 2025 Report Highlights OTT Film Trends

In 2025, Indian audiences embraced a diverse range of films on OTT platforms, including Hindi classics and post-2000 blockbusters. Ultra Media's report highlights significant engagement metrics, with younger audiences discovering classic cinema. Growth is attributed to new titles and increased festive consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:10 IST
Streamlining Nostalgia: Ultra Media's 2025 Report Highlights OTT Film Trends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant revelation about India's OTT viewing trends, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group's 2025 report highlights a rich mélange of classic and modern films captivating audiences. From Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don' to Sanjay Dutt's 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S,' the report showcases a robust viewership of post-2000 Hindi blockbusters.

The report reveals younger audiences are increasingly discovering classic Hindi cinema, demonstrating a shift in consumption patterns. This trend is transforming nostalgia-driven film engagement into first-time viewing experiences, expanding the audience base for legacy content.

Metro cities lead the charge, with Delhi and Mumbai showing strong engagement. Ultra Play's subscriber base is growing dramatically, with projections to surpass one million by 2027, driven by platform enhancements and an expanding title catalog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025