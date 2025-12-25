Streamlining Nostalgia: Ultra Media's 2025 Report Highlights OTT Film Trends

In a significant revelation about India's OTT viewing trends, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group's 2025 report highlights a rich mélange of classic and modern films captivating audiences. From Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don' to Sanjay Dutt's 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S,' the report showcases a robust viewership of post-2000 Hindi blockbusters.

The report reveals younger audiences are increasingly discovering classic Hindi cinema, demonstrating a shift in consumption patterns. This trend is transforming nostalgia-driven film engagement into first-time viewing experiences, expanding the audience base for legacy content.

Metro cities lead the charge, with Delhi and Mumbai showing strong engagement. Ultra Play's subscriber base is growing dramatically, with projections to surpass one million by 2027, driven by platform enhancements and an expanding title catalog.

