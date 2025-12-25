Left Menu

Modi Celebrates Legacy with Rashtra Prerna Sthal Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, celebrating the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The event highlighted the BJP-led government's achievements, including the abrogation of Article 370. The memorial features statues and a museum dedicated to prominent Indian leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event marked by national pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. The occasion coincides with the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, highlighting his enduring legacy and contributions to India.

Modi used the platform to underscore the BJP-led government's pivotal achievements, notably the abrogation of Article 370. He praised the advancements in good governance and reiterated the commitment to implementing Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya vision, emphasizing the expansion of social security schemes from 25 crore to 95 crore beneficiaries.

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal is an impressive national memorial complex featuring towering bronze statues of Vajpayee, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, alongside a lotus-shaped museum. The event saw participation from key political figures and a warm reception from the public, celebrating the nation's progress and remembering its stalwarts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

