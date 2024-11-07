Financial Times Headlines: Impactful Developments in Business and Finance

AstraZeneca faces turbulence as its China president, Leon Wang, is detained by authorities amid allegations concerning the illegal importation and sale of the cancer drug Imjudo. The company is under scrutiny as Chinese authorities intensify their investigation.

In another development, the UK Competition and Markets Authority has concluded its inquiry into Unilever's environmental claims. The investigation focused on whether Unilever exaggerated the 'green' credentials of its products. This closure follows changes Unilever made to its packaging, hoping to align better with consumer expectations and regulatory guidelines.

Meanwhile, JD Wetherspoon has expressed concern over an imminent increase in taxes and operational costs, projected to escalate by nearly £60 million following the recent UK Budget announcement. Rachel Reeves, the UK's finance minister, reassures the public of her commitment to refraining from further tax increases before the present parliament concludes.

