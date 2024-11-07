Left Menu

Globe Textiles Soars with Strong Revenue and Profit Growth Amid Industry Challenges

Globe Textiles (India) Limited reported significant revenue growth of 8.32% and a remarkable 75.8% rise in profit after tax for the first half of its financial year. The company showcased efficient cost management, enhanced investor transparency, and robust financial health, highlighting its resilient position in the textile market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:25 IST
Globe Textiles (India) Limited Reports Strong H1 2024 Financial Performance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Globe Textiles (India) Limited, a leading name in India's textile sector, has revealed impressive standalone financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. Despite industry-wide adversities, the company managed to demonstrate robust revenue expansion, amplified operational efficiency, and bolstered transparency for investors, affirming its tenacity in the textile industry.

The textile giant showcased steady revenue growth, with operational earnings climbing to INR 25,431.91 Lakhs, marking an 8.32% increase from INR 23,478.67 Lakhs in the corresponding period last year. This growth stemmed from heightened market demand and improved operational outputs. Along with a rise in other income to INR 36.20 Lakhs, the total income soared to INR 25,468.11 Lakhs, underlining consistent top-line growth.

Globe Textiles also reported a significant 65.1% surge in profit before tax, reaching INR 585.43 Lakhs, and a notable 75.8% rise in profit after tax, amounting to INR 493.83 Lakhs. Enhanced earning per share and strategic inventory management further supported the company's profitability. A clean audit review reinforced its financial reporting integrity, consolidating investor trust and the company's market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

