Inauguration of First India-Bhutan Border ICP Boosts Trade Connectivity

The India-Bhutan border marked a milestone with the inauguration of its first Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Darranga, Assam, by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by Bhutan's Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

The ICP, spanning 14.5 acres and situated just 700 meters from the border, brings together state-of-the-art facilities including offices, parking, loading zones, a warehouse, and residential quarters. It promises to enhance trade efficiency with inspection and quarantine systems.

Darranga's strategic position benefits from robust connectivity, linking seamlessly to National Highway 27 in India and ensuring efficient trade through Samdrup-Jongkhar's customs infrastructure in Bhutan. Road upgrades to Tashigang are set to propel further trade opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)