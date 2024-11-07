Left Menu

Inauguration of First India-Bhutan Border ICP Boosts Trade Connectivity

The first Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the India-Bhutan border was inaugurated at Darranga, Assam. This facility, spanning 14.5 acres, features modern amenities to enhance trade. Upgraded roads between Bhutan's Samdrup-Jongkhar and Tashigang will further facilitate efficient cross-border commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rangia | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:14 IST
Inauguration of First India-Bhutan Border ICP Boosts Trade Connectivity
  • Country:
  • India

The India-Bhutan border marked a milestone with the inauguration of its first Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Darranga, Assam, by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by Bhutan's Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

The ICP, spanning 14.5 acres and situated just 700 meters from the border, brings together state-of-the-art facilities including offices, parking, loading zones, a warehouse, and residential quarters. It promises to enhance trade efficiency with inspection and quarantine systems.

Darranga's strategic position benefits from robust connectivity, linking seamlessly to National Highway 27 in India and ensuring efficient trade through Samdrup-Jongkhar's customs infrastructure in Bhutan. Road upgrades to Tashigang are set to propel further trade opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024