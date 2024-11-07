Logistical Chaos: Grindrod's Suspension Amid Mozambique Protests

Logistics giant Grindrod has suspended its port and terminal operations in Mozambique, following South Africa's decision to temporarily close its main border with the northeastern neighbor. The closure comes amid safety concerns during a violent crackdown on post-election demonstrations.

These protests have led to the deaths of at least 18 individuals, according to human rights organizations. The opposition in Mozambique contests that the election was fraudulent, claiming the ruling Frelimo party's victory is illegitimate. South Africa's border authorities cited reports of vehicular arson on the Mozambique side as a reason for the closure.

Amidst these tensions, Grindrod announced the suspension of operations in Maputo and Matola. This move affects the company's consortium activities in the region, where it collaborates with DP World, the Mozambican Railway Company, and Gestores. Despite challenges, Maputo port set a record in cargo volume in 2023, largely fueled by increased exports from South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)