Logistical Chaos: Grindrod's Suspension Amid Mozambique Protests

Grindrod, a logistics company, halted operations in Mozambique due to South Africa's border closure over safety issues amid violent protests against Mozambique's elections. This has affected the flow of goods, complicating existing logistical challenges. The protests resulted in 18 deaths, with claims of election fraud by the ruling Frelimo party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:50 IST
Logistics giant Grindrod has suspended its port and terminal operations in Mozambique, following South Africa's decision to temporarily close its main border with the northeastern neighbor. The closure comes amid safety concerns during a violent crackdown on post-election demonstrations.

These protests have led to the deaths of at least 18 individuals, according to human rights organizations. The opposition in Mozambique contests that the election was fraudulent, claiming the ruling Frelimo party's victory is illegitimate. South Africa's border authorities cited reports of vehicular arson on the Mozambique side as a reason for the closure.

Amidst these tensions, Grindrod announced the suspension of operations in Maputo and Matola. This move affects the company's consortium activities in the region, where it collaborates with DP World, the Mozambican Railway Company, and Gestores. Despite challenges, Maputo port set a record in cargo volume in 2023, largely fueled by increased exports from South Africa.

