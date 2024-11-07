Left Menu

Signal Sabotage Sparks Alarm at Reoti Railway Station

An FIR has been filed against unknown individuals for tampering with a railway signal at Reoti station. A cloth was stuffed into the signal light, delaying the Utsarg Express by five minutes. Authorities have registered a case under the Railway Act for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:36 IST
Signal Sabotage Sparks Alarm at Reoti Railway Station
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed against unidentified individuals for allegedly tampering with a railway signal by inserting a piece of cloth into one of its lights at Reoti railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, according to local police reports on Thursday.

The incident concerning the eastern signal at the station, part of the Varanasi-Ballia-Chhapra railway section, was uncovered on Wednesday. Railway sources reported that the Utsarg Express, en route from Farrukhabad to Bihar's Chhapra, was ready to leave the station Wednesday morning when the signal failed to turn green.

Upon contacting the station master, it was discovered that although the signal had technically been set to green, the blockage by cloth prevented the indication from being visible. This sabotage led to a five-minute delay. In response, RPF Ballia station in-charge DK Singh announced that a case file was registered under Section 174 of the Railway Act after a complaint by Railway Traffic Inspector Sanjay Singh. Meanwhile, another incident saw the Lucknow-Chhapra Express engine striking a stone placed on the tracks in the same section, prompting another case filing by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024