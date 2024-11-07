Signal Sabotage Sparks Alarm at Reoti Railway Station

An FIR has been filed against unidentified individuals for allegedly tampering with a railway signal by inserting a piece of cloth into one of its lights at Reoti railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, according to local police reports on Thursday.

The incident concerning the eastern signal at the station, part of the Varanasi-Ballia-Chhapra railway section, was uncovered on Wednesday. Railway sources reported that the Utsarg Express, en route from Farrukhabad to Bihar's Chhapra, was ready to leave the station Wednesday morning when the signal failed to turn green.

Upon contacting the station master, it was discovered that although the signal had technically been set to green, the blockage by cloth prevented the indication from being visible. This sabotage led to a five-minute delay. In response, RPF Ballia station in-charge DK Singh announced that a case file was registered under Section 174 of the Railway Act after a complaint by Railway Traffic Inspector Sanjay Singh. Meanwhile, another incident saw the Lucknow-Chhapra Express engine striking a stone placed on the tracks in the same section, prompting another case filing by local authorities.

