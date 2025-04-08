Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Rallies for Rapid Development Amidst Call for Political Stability
Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized quick implementation of 14 proposals discussed in a recent Cabinet meeting. The government aims to enhance infrastructure, accusing previous administrations of fiscal mismanagement. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also advocated for 'One Nation, One Election' to ensure political stability and economic growth.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deliberated on 14 crucial proposals during a Cabinet meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak highlighted the state's commitment to rapidly executing these initiatives, emphasizing their role in the ongoing infrastructure development throughout the region.
Addressing media representatives, Pathak addressed significant concerns related to comprehensive state growth and accused former governments of financial mismanagement that led to their electoral defeat. Minister Sanjay Nishad reiterated these claims, pointing to previous administrations' misuse of public funds.
In a state-level conference advocating for 'One Nation, One Election,' Chief Minister Adityanath criticized frequent elections for causing political instability and stifling development. He stressed that consistent political stability is crucial for peace, security, and economic progress, arguing against repeated elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UP Celebrates Eight Years of Governance Under CM Yogi Adityanath
Strengthening Law and Order: Yogi Adityanath's Policing Reforms
Unemployment rate in Uttar Pradesh down to less than 3 per cent now from 19 per cent in 2016: CM Yogi Adityanath.
Yogi Adityanath Marks Transformation in Uttar Pradesh Economy
Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Eight Years of Transformation in Uttar Pradesh