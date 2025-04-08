Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Rallies for Rapid Development Amidst Call for Political Stability

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized quick implementation of 14 proposals discussed in a recent Cabinet meeting. The government aims to enhance infrastructure, accusing previous administrations of fiscal mismanagement. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also advocated for 'One Nation, One Election' to ensure political stability and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Rallies for Rapid Development Amidst Call for Political Stability
Uttar Pradesh DyCM Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deliberated on 14 crucial proposals during a Cabinet meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak highlighted the state's commitment to rapidly executing these initiatives, emphasizing their role in the ongoing infrastructure development throughout the region.

Addressing media representatives, Pathak addressed significant concerns related to comprehensive state growth and accused former governments of financial mismanagement that led to their electoral defeat. Minister Sanjay Nishad reiterated these claims, pointing to previous administrations' misuse of public funds.

In a state-level conference advocating for 'One Nation, One Election,' Chief Minister Adityanath criticized frequent elections for causing political instability and stifling development. He stressed that consistent political stability is crucial for peace, security, and economic progress, arguing against repeated elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025