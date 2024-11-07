Rushil Decor Expands Footprint With New Singapore Subsidiary

Rushil Decor Limited, a global leader in interior infrastructure, has announced the creation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore named Rushil Decor Pte. Ltd. This strategic move is designed to bolster the company's presence in Southeast Asia and expand its reach into key markets across the region.

Rushil Decor Pte. Ltd. will concentrate on the import, export, and distribution of laminated sheets, MDF boards, and other wood panel products. By catering to Singapore and its neighboring countries, the subsidiary aims to meet the growing demand for sustainable and premium laminates, enhancing the company's capabilities and brand influence.

With Asia as a central hub, this expansion will optimize Rushil Decor's supply chain, allowing for timely and cost-effective service to its clientele. Managing Director Rushil K. Thakkar emphasized that this pivotal step aligns with the company's vision of strengthening international operations and delivering increased value to stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)