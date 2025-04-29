Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Move in Andhra Pradesh: Rajya Sabha Candidacy Filed

P Venkata Satyanarayana, the BJP's candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Andhra Pradesh, filed his nomination on Tuesday. He was accompanied by key NDA leaders. This move follows a vacancy created by V Vijayasai Reddy's resignation. If successful, BJP's strength in the state will increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

P Venkata Satyanarayana, representing the BJP for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Andhra Pradesh, made his candidacy official on Tuesday by submitting nomination papers to Returning Officer Vanitha Rani at the Legislative Assembly.

The nomination follows the resignation of former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy, creating the vacancy. Satyanarayana's election could boost the BJP's representation in the Rajya Sabha to two members from the state.

Prominent figures such as Minister of State for Steel B Srinivas Varma and Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav were present in support, highlighting the NDA alliance's strategic preparation for the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

