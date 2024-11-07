ADB Supports Health Care Quality in Armenia with Climate and Gender-Responsive Reforms

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a €45.31 million ($50 million equivalent) results-based loan to support Armenia’s efforts to modernize its healthcare system, aligning with the country’s objectives to increase access to high-quality, climate-resilient, and gender-inclusive medical services. The Health Care Quality Improvement Program will address Armenia’s pressing health system challenges—outdated infrastructure, limited rural access, and insufficient care quality—by upgrading facilities, bolstering the healthcare workforce, and integrating digital technology for data-driven care improvements.

Supported by a $2 million grant from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, this comprehensive program will be implemented from 2024 to 2028 and targets equitable access to efficient health care across Armenia’s urban and rural areas.

“This initiative marks a pivotal step in Armenia’s health care reform, focusing on improving accessibility and quality for all, with a specific emphasis on climate resilience and gender inclusivity,” said Yevgeniy Zhukov, ADB Director General for Central and West Asia.

Key elements of the program include the construction or renovation of 24 health facilities, each designed to be both climate-responsive and gender-sensitive to ensure safe and comfortable environments for all users. Healthcare facilities will adopt energy-efficient practices and sustainable building materials to address Armenia’s climate resilience goals.

Beyond physical upgrades, the program emphasizes quality improvements by establishing a Quality Management Central Unit to institutionalize best practices and accountability standards. This unit will play a pivotal role in setting national benchmarks for patient-centered, equitable, timely, and efficient care.

"Improving access to health care is essential, but combining it with high-quality services—patient-centric, safe, efficient, and equitable—is what drives better health outcomes,” explained ADB Social Sector Specialist Kirthi Ramesh.

In addition to infrastructure and workforce development, the program will leverage digital technology to modernize Armenia’s healthcare system. Digital platforms will enhance data collection and analysis, providing insights that will help optimize resource allocation and service delivery, particularly for rural and underserved communities. By investing in digital health solutions, Armenia will enhance its health data capacity, enabling more personalized, real-time, and responsive care for its citizens.

This program aligns with the Armenian government’s broader objectives of advancing equitable, efficient healthcare services, creating a stronger and more resilient health system to serve Armenia’s population better and prepare for future challenges. The ADB’s financial support, coupled with Japan’s grant, underscores a shared commitment to sustainable, high-quality health systems in Armenia, contributing to broader regional health and development goals.