ADB Approves $19.7M Project to Improve Marshall Islands’ Women and Youth Skills

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $19.7 million initiative aimed at expanding skills training and support services for vulnerable women and at-risk youth in the Marshall Islands, with a focus on Majuro and nearby islands. The Marshall Islands’ Women and Youth Skills, Empowerment, and Resilience Project is designed to address pressing local labour shortages, increase economic opportunities, and enhance the resilience of women and youth through upgraded training facilities and targeted educational programs.

“This project will benefit vulnerable women and youth by providing training in employable skills and improved access to social services,” explained ADB Senior Social Development Specialist Cindy Bryson. “The inclusion of new childcare facilities will support women’s ability to participate in training programs, helping to close workforce gaps and improve community livelihoods.”

The project includes several infrastructure upgrades, such as renovating a Majuro-based training facility and building a new two-story, disability-accessible centre that will expand access to essential services. Additionally, a childcare and family-friendly training facility will be established at the College of the Marshall Islands, promoting workforce participation for young parents and offering study spaces for women and youth.

In addition to physical upgrades, the project aims to strengthen the skill sets of Marshallese women and youth, empowering them with practical and marketable knowledge in areas like financial literacy, basic bookkeeping, business planning, and food safety. The program also includes computer literacy, health and wellness training, and sessions covering parenting skills, gender-based violence awareness, and individual rights. These informal skills are tailored to meet community needs, promoting economic self-sufficiency while addressing social challenges faced by the islands’ vulnerable populations.

To enhance local support structures, the project will also work with the Government of the Marshall Islands and local organizations, equipping them with the tools to sustain these initiatives long-term. This includes training to reestablish women’s and youth councils, organizing national and regional events to promote community engagement and collaboration, and offering mentoring support to civil society groups.

Funded by the Asian Development Fund (ADF), which supports ADB’s most vulnerable countries, this $19.7 million grant is part of a broader effort to foster resilient and inclusive development across the Pacific region. The ADF is replenished every four years by donor countries to ensure continued support for essential projects.

With the project’s focus on climate-resilient infrastructure, skills development, and expanded access to social services, the ADB and its partners aim to help women and youth in the Marshall Islands achieve sustainable livelihoods while building greater resilience to the economic and environmental challenges facing the island nation.