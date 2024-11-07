The Hosteller Secures Rs 48 Crore Funding to Revolutionize Backpacker Hospitality

The Hosteller, a prominent backpacker hostel brand, announced on Thursday it has secured an impressive Rs 48 crore investment through a Series A funding round, spearheaded by V3 Ventures.

The investment round also welcomed contributions from significant players including Synergy Capital Partners, Unit e Consulting LLP, Real Time Angel Fund under Climber Capital, Ice VC led by Mrunal Jhaveri, and AL Trust through Thrive Ventures, as per The Hosteller's statement.

Noteworthy individual investors in this round comprised Harsh Shah of Naman Group Family Office, Akash Hiren Zaveri, founder of Plix, and Vedang Patel, founder of The Souled Store. This strategic infusion of capital is expected to bolster The Hosteller's mission of offering standardized accommodations across India to the backpacking community, facilitated by a technology-first approach. The brand envisages expanding its bed count from the current 2,500 to 10,000 by March 2026, appealing to post-Covid GenZ and millennial travelers. Founder and CEO Pranav Dangi notes that the fresh capital will not only drive their expansion but aid in acquiring customers from untapped regions.

