Mahindra & Mahindra Reports Robust Second Quarter with Record Market Shares

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd announced a substantial 35% increase in its consolidated profit after tax for the July-September quarter, reaching Rs 3,171 crore. This growth is attributed to greater volumes in the auto and tractor segments, reflecting the company's strong market presence.

The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter climbed to Rs 37,924 crore, marking a 10% increase from the same period last year. The automotive segment alone saw a 15% rise in consolidated revenue year-on-year, underlining Mahindra's robust performance in the industry.

Despite facing macro headwinds in international farm markets, Mahindra revised its tractor sales growth forecast upwards and achieved a significant 4% year-on-year increase in tractor volumes. Executives emphasized the company's strategic focus on expanding market share and enhancing profitability in both the auto and farm sectors.

