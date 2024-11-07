Bank of England Navigates New Economic Waters with Rate Cut

The Bank of England, in a notable move, reduced interest rates on Thursday for just the second time since 2020. This decision aligns with the institution's expectations of increased inflation and growth following the UK government's recent budget announcement.

Speaking at a press conference, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey refrained from speculating on how the U.S. election outcome might affect the UK economy. Bailey emphasized the importance of awaiting policy developments from the new U.S. administration and highlighted the bank's enduring practice of cooperating without presumptions.

Bailey also shared insights on the anticipated effects of the UK budget on GDP, inflation, and interest rates. The budget's measures are predicted to boost GDP by about 0.75% at their peak within a year, though it could tighten fiscal policy over time. Furthermore, the labor market's influence on inflation and global economic fragmentation were key areas of concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)