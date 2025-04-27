Legacy and Activism: Remembering the 1965 Freedom Rally

As a Black teenager in Boston, Wayne Lucas joined around 20,000 people in 1965 to hear the Rev Martin Luther King Jr speak out against segregated schools and persistent poverty.

Sixty years later, Lucas returned to the Boston Common, marking the anniversary of the historic Freedom Rally. He urged continued activism against the lingering injustices King fought, while criticizing the Trump administration for racial and immigration divisions.

Speakers at the rally, including King's son Martin Luther King III, called for intensified efforts to build a just society amidst challenges to diversity initiatives. The event resonated with historical echoes of the civil rights movement, stressing the need for community-building and equality.

