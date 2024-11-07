Left Menu

CII Advocates for Tax Reforms and Capital Investment Surge in 2025-26 Budget

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) called for tax simplification and increased capital investment in the upcoming 2025-26 budget, focusing on infrastructure in rural, agricultural, and social sectors. CII President Sanjiv Puri emphasized India's economic strength, urging for reforms to boost growth amid global uncertainties.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is urging the government to focus on tax simplification and sustaining capital investment for the 2025-26 budget. During a meeting with Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, CII suggested a 25% increase in capex, particularly on infrastructure projects in rural, agricultural, and social sectors.

CII President Sanjiv Puri underscored India's resilient economy, highlighting the opportunity for growth and reforms in a world of geopolitical and economic uncertainties. "India has been a beacon of stability, and the Union Budget can further position the country as a competitive, inclusive, and technologically advanced player on the global stage," he stated.

Further, CII called for systemic tax reforms to enhance India's global tax competitiveness. The chamber also recommended divesting from Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) to capitalize on current market conditions, advocating for a reduction of the government's stake to 51% to free up public capital for infrastructure investment.

