Indian Textile Leaders Eye EU Market Amid New Regulatory Challenges

Indian textile industry leaders convened in Bengaluru to discuss the EU market's growing importance and its new regulatory challenges. The workshop, hosted by CITI, focused on the EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and Human Rights Due Diligence frameworks, emphasizing transparency and sustainable business practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:19 IST
Experts at Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) Workshop (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, in a pivotal workshop held by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) in Bengaluru, leaders from India's textile sector deliberated over the rising significance of the European Union (EU) market. The discussions brought to the fore new regulatory frameworks, namely the EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD), which stress transparency and environmental responsibility in business operations.

Speakers highlighted the dual nature of these regulations, posing both challenges and opportunities for Indian manufacturers. The event, titled "HRDD, CSDDD, and Chemical Compliance Workshop - Bengaluru," aimed at equipping Indian suppliers to navigate these evolving regulations. CITI Chairman Rakesh Mehra emphasized that Indian businesses need to quickly adapt to these global trends to maintain their competitiveness.

The discussions also revolved around the future of contracts between brands and suppliers, underscoring the need for mandatory due diligence clauses in agreements. Industry experts emphasized the importance of collaboration between all stakeholders to succeed in implementing sustainable business practices. The workshop closed with calls for continued engagement and preparation for these sweeping changes, seen as setting a global standard in the industry.

