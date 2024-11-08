Left Menu

Russian Evacuation from Lebanon: Safe Return Home

Eighty-nine Russian nationals, including 34 children, were safely evacuated from Lebanon and brought back to Russia aboard a plane that landed at Moscow's Domodedovo airport. This operation was confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova through a Telegram post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 03:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 03:46 IST
Russian Evacuation from Lebanon: Safe Return Home

A group of 89 Russian nationals, among them 34 children, were successfully evacuated from Lebanon late Thursday, according to Russia's foreign ministry.

The operation was coordinated and confirmed by ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. Utilizing the Telegram messaging app, she announced the safe arrival of an Il-76 aircraft at Moscow's Domodedovo airport.

The evacuees' return marks a significant relief for families and authorities involved, highlighting the successful cooperation between diplomatic efforts and logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

Adapting to Change: How Malaysia’s Workforce Can Balance Migration and Automation

The Future of Learning: Strategic Pathways for Building Digital Education Ecosystems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024