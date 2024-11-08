Russian Evacuation from Lebanon: Safe Return Home

A group of 89 Russian nationals, among them 34 children, were successfully evacuated from Lebanon late Thursday, according to Russia's foreign ministry.

The operation was coordinated and confirmed by ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. Utilizing the Telegram messaging app, she announced the safe arrival of an Il-76 aircraft at Moscow's Domodedovo airport.

The evacuees' return marks a significant relief for families and authorities involved, highlighting the successful cooperation between diplomatic efforts and logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)