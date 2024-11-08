Russian Evacuation from Lebanon: Safe Return Home
Eighty-nine Russian nationals, including 34 children, were safely evacuated from Lebanon and brought back to Russia aboard a plane that landed at Moscow's Domodedovo airport. This operation was confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova through a Telegram post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 03:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 03:46 IST
A group of 89 Russian nationals, among them 34 children, were successfully evacuated from Lebanon late Thursday, according to Russia's foreign ministry.
The operation was coordinated and confirmed by ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. Utilizing the Telegram messaging app, she announced the safe arrival of an Il-76 aircraft at Moscow's Domodedovo airport.
The evacuees' return marks a significant relief for families and authorities involved, highlighting the successful cooperation between diplomatic efforts and logistics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement