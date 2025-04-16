Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Reaffirms Commitment to Ladki Bahin Scheme Amid Misinformation Claims

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirmed the continuation of the Ladki Bahin scheme, ensuring financial aid to women. Finance Minister Aditi Tatkare addressed misinformation claims, stating no reduction in funds, with differences paid to those receiving aid under other schemes. Opposition accused of spreading misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 09:42 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has confirmed that the Ladki Bahin scheme, a government initiative providing financial assistance to women, will continue without any cuts. Pawar emphasized that the budgetary allocation is secure, dispelling any rumors about the scheme being halted.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, credited with aiding the ruling Mahayuti coalition's election success, offers Rs 1,500 monthly to women not benefiting from any other government scheme. For women receiving less than Rs 1,500 under different schemes, the Yojana covers the shortfall, ensuring equitable support.

State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare refuted claims of reduced aid for 7.74 lakh women, clarifying that the Rs 500 difference is being compensated for those receiving Rs 1,000 from other programs. Tatkare accused the opposition of misinformation due to misunderstanding or the scheme's success.

