Chandrababu Naidu's Delhi Engagements: A Political Visit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set for a strategic visit to New Delhi this Wednesday. The visit aligns with his scheduled appearance at a dinner meeting with members of the Sixteenth Finance Commission.

According to an official statement, the dinner is planned for 7:10 PM. The meeting is expected to cover pivotal funding and financial discussions between the state and the central commission.

Immediately after the engagement, Chief Minister Naidu will proceed to depart for New Delhi by 8:20 PM. His visit is anticipated to bolster relations and advocate the state's financial interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)