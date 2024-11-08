Left Menu

Fed Eases Policy: Rate Cut Signals Cautious Economic Support

The US Federal Reserve has slashed its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to support economic stability amid uncertainties. The move aligns with the Fed's long-term inflation goals and emphasizes a balanced approach to employment and inflation. The committee remains vigilant of evolving economic conditions and potential risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:00 IST
Fed Eases Policy: Rate Cut Signals Cautious Economic Support
Jerome Powell, US Federal Reserve Chair (Photo source: Federal Reserve/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the US Federal Reserve has reduced its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, marking a push towards monetary easing to bolster economic stability. This decision sets the federal funds rate target in the bracket of 4.5 to 4.75 percent.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the Fed's focus on sustainable economic growth and aligning inflation with the long-term target of 2 percent. Powell stated, "Today the FOMC decided to take another step in reducing the degree of policy restrained by lowering our policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point."

Despite a slight increase in unemployment, the job market remains robust. However, inflation hasn't reached the desired target, illustrating a nuanced monetary policy approach. The Fed remains committed to achieving maximum employment and stable inflation goals, while preparing for possible adjustments based on economic indicators and risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024