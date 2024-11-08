30 Sundays Secures $770K Funding to Revolutionize Travel with AI

In a strategic move set to reshape the travel industry, AI-first travel agency 30 Sundays has successfully secured $770,000 in pre-seed funding. The funding round was spearheaded by Infoedge Ventures with the involvement of investors such as First Cheque, Eximius, and several prominent angel investors.

30 Sundays stands out by leveraging generative AI technology to streamline a traditionally labor-intensive sector. This innovation allows the agency to offer superior customer experiences by letting AI handle repetitive tasks, thus enabling the staff to focus more on personalized service delivery.

As India's outbound tourism market experiences significant growth, 30 Sundays is set to tap into the expanding market. By utilizing AI to quickly curate unique, tailored travel experiences, they aim to capture a niche, focusing particularly on personalized bookings for couples, amid rising demand for customized holiday experiences.

