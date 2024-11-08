AfDB Approves €24.63 M Loan to Boost Côte d'Ivoire’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector

The African Development Bank Group’s Board of Directors has approved a €24.63 million loan to support Côte d'Ivoire in expanding its fisheries and aquaculture value chains, a move poised to strengthen the country’s blue economy. This funding will bolster infrastructure, enhance governance, and expand commercial aquaculture, positioning Côte d'Ivoire as a leader in sustainable fish production across West Africa.

According to Joseph Ribeiro, Deputy Director General for West Africa at the Bank, the project will catalyze the establishment of vital infrastructure, facilitate governance improvements in sea and inland fisheries, and support commercial aquaculture through training programs, high-quality feed, and fry production systems. With Côte d'Ivoire experiencing rapid economic growth, the country is keen on enhancing the blue economy's role in both its national and local economies.

The "Project to Develop Competitive Aquaculture and Fisheries Value Chains" is designed to significantly benefit coastal towns, including Sassandra, and is expected to impact more than 700,000 people through direct and indirect job creation. This project introduces comprehensive educational programs, including post-secondary training and entrepreneurship incubators aimed at fostering start-ups and social enterprises in the aquaculture sector. The initiative also supports artisanal fishers by prioritizing sustainable and small-scale commercial fishing practices, focusing on critical areas like lagoon, sea, and inland fisheries.

Set to roll out from 2025 to 2029, the project will span three major regions of Côte d'Ivoire:

Coastal Areas: The southern towns of Abidjan, Jacqueville, and Assinie, along with Sassandra, San Pedro, and Tabou in the southwest, will benefit from upgraded fishing infrastructure and expanded access to sustainable practices.

Inland Water Bodies and Rivers: Central departments, including Man, Bouaké, and Yamoussoukro, will receive support for floodplain and river-based aquaculture, with upgrades for areas such as the Kossou and Buyo dam lakes.

West and South Fish Farms: In regions like Loka, Dompleu, and Jacqueville, the project will promote advanced fishing methods and support public and private fish farms.

Additional efforts will involve a procedures manual, seed certification by an independent agency, and a robust system for high-quality fish seed and feed production. Notably, the project will also address sustainable governance, with integrated management plans for different water bodies across Côte d'Ivoire.

This initiative is part of Côte d'Ivoire’s ongoing partnership with the African Development Bank Group. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's portfolio in Côte d'Ivoire included 43 active projects totalling more than €3 billion, covering a variety of development areas aligned with the nation’s growth objectives in the blue economy.