Man's Suicide Attempt Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services
Metro services in Kolkata faced a 40-minute disruption after a man jumped onto the tracks at Sovabazar-Sutanuti station. The incident occurred at 12.45 pm on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor. Services resumed by 1.27 pm. The man was hospitalized but his condition remains unknown.
Metro services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor in Kolkata were halted for over 40 minutes on Friday afternoon following a suicide attempt. A 30-year-old man jumped before a train at Sovabazar-Sutanuti station, causing an immediate halt in metro operations.
The unsettling incident took place at 12.45 pm and affected the services on both the up and down lines. Normal operations between Dakshineshwar-Dumdum and Central-Kavi Subhas routes were restored by 1.27 pm, a spokesperson confirmed.
The individual involved in the incident was swiftly transported to a hospital, but the details of his current health status have not yet been disclosed.
