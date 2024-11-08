Left Menu

SBI's Profits Surge by Over 27% in Q2 Amidst Strong Credit Growth

State Bank of India reported a 27.92% rise in net profits for the July-September quarter, reaching Rs 18,331 crore. Net interest income increased by 5.37%, while credit growth saw a 14.93% rise year-on-year. The bank displayed improved operational metrics and lower attrition rates during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:38 IST
SBI's Profits Surge by Over 27% in Q2 Amidst Strong Credit Growth
State Bank of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced a significant increase in profits for the July-September quarter, marking a 27.92% rise in net profits, which reached Rs 18,331 crore. When combining figures from the prior April-June quarter, the bank's net profit saw a 13.30% rise to Rs 36,367 crore.

SBI's net interest income, a critical measure of its profitability, rose 5.37% to Rs 41,620 crore for the quarter. Over the combined six-month period, this income grew by 5.54% to total Rs 82,745 crore. The bank's credit growth surged 14.93% year-on-year, totaling Rs 39.21 lakh crore, with domestic advances experiencing a 15.55% increase.

Growth was also noted in sectors such as SME and retail personal advances, which registered increases of 17.36% and 12.32% respectively. The gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio improved significantly, dropping 42 basis points year-on-year to 2.13% by the end of September. SBI highlighted a rise in productivity with its Profit and Business per Employee metrics, in spite of a minor attrition rate of 0.38% during the first half of the fiscal year. At report time, SBI's shares were trading at 837.45 points, reflecting a 2.58% decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024