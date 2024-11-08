Gujarat Sets Sights on USD 3.5 Trillion Economy by 2047

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced that his government is aiming to boost the state's economy to USD 3.5 trillion by 2047. This goal forms part of the broader national 'Viksit Bharat' vision for development, articulated during FICCI's National Executive Committee Meeting.

Patel credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, such as 'Make in India', 'Digital India', and 'Skill India', for spearheading rapid economic progress. Under Modi's leadership, Gujarat, having benefitted for 23 years, transformed into a key growth engine, with the state's initiatives attracting significant foreign investments, particularly in semiconductors and renewable energies.

Industry leaders at the event praised Gujarat's proactive policy-led approach, noting its major contributions to India's export economy and robust infrastructure. FICCI representatives, including President Anish Shah, expressed commitment to support Gujarat's role as a pivotal trade gateway and economic powerhouse in India's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)