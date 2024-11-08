Euro Zone Bond Yields See Rollercoaster Week Amid Global Shifts

Euro zone bond yields fell on Friday, capping off a hectic week that included central bank meetings, a U.S. election, and the collapse of Germany's government, leaving yields nearly flat over the week. Germany's benchmark 10-year yield decreased by 5 basis points to 2.39% amid a period of volatility.

The initial election of Donald Trump sparked a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which could either elevate or exert downward pressure on European yields depending on potential ECB rate cuts and U.S.-Europe tariff expectations. The German government collapse and calls for an early election further impacted investor sentiment.

Markets are also observing the correlation between U.S. Treasury yields and Euro rates. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell by 4 basis points to 4.31%, departing from a recent high of 4.479%. Speculations around Trump's policies affecting economic growth, inflation, and fiscal sustainability play into these movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)