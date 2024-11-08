Left Menu

Air India and Vistara: Leadership Reshuffle Amidst Merger

Air India Group has restructured senior management as it merges with Vistara. Vinod Kanan continues as Chief Integration Officer. Vistara's Deepak Rajawat becomes CFO at Air India Express. More leadership shifts are announced as the merger finalizes on November 12, marking a major transformation in the aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:50 IST
  • India

The Air India Group has announced a significant restructuring at the senior management level as part of its ongoing merger with Vistara. The merger, which involves consolidating resources and leadership from both airlines, is set to finalize on November 12.

Vinod Kanan, the Chief Executive Officer at Vistara, will retain his role as Chief Integration Officer post-merger and will report directly to Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson. The consolidation aims to streamline operations across the board.

Additional organizational changes include Deepak Rajawat from Vistara taking on the role of Chief Financial Officer at Air India Express, while Vikas Agarwal transitions to Air India. This merger is poised to be one of the most complex in aviation history, signaling a new era for the Tata Group's aviation ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

