Tragic Loss of Air India Express Pilot Post-Flight

An Air India Express pilot tragically passed away in the national capital shortly after completing a flight from Srinagar, sources revealed on Wednesday.

The pilot, who was in his late 30s, reportedly felt unwell after landing at Delhi airport. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his medical condition, sources confirmed.

An airline spokesperson expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their esteemed colleague and emphasized the importance of privacy, urging the public to refrain from speculation. The airline assures cooperation with authorities during ensuing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)