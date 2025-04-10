Left Menu

Tragic Loss of Air India Express Pilot Post-Flight

An Air India Express pilot in his late 30s tragically passed away in Delhi due to a medical condition shortly after operating a flight from Srinagar. Despite being taken to the hospital, he could not be saved. The airline extends condolences and asks for privacy during this difficult time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:43 IST
Tragic Loss of Air India Express Pilot Post-Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India Express pilot tragically passed away in the national capital shortly after completing a flight from Srinagar, sources revealed on Wednesday.

The pilot, who was in his late 30s, reportedly felt unwell after landing at Delhi airport. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his medical condition, sources confirmed.

An airline spokesperson expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their esteemed colleague and emphasized the importance of privacy, urging the public to refrain from speculation. The airline assures cooperation with authorities during ensuing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

