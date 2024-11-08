Shipping Corporation of India Reports Profits Surge Amid Disinvestment Plans

The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI), which is set for disinvestment, announced a substantial rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ending September 2024. According to a BSE filing, SCI's net profit surged to Rs 291.44 crore compared to Rs 65.73 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's total income also saw a considerable increase, reaching Rs 1,491.23 crore during the reviewed quarter from Rs 1,161.89 crore a year prior. This growth in revenue was accompanied by a rise in total expenses, which went up to Rs 1,195 crore from Rs 1,113 crore previously.

Additionally, shareholders of SCI have approved a dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. Notably, SCI remains the largest Indian shipping company and the sole Indian firm involved in LNG transportation.

