PRISM Secures Shareholders' Nod for Rs 6,650 Crore IPO

PRISM, OYO's parent company, has received approval to raise Rs 6,650 crore through equity shares for an IPO. Shareholders approved the plan during an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 20, 2025. Moody's maintained a stable rating for PRISM, projecting EBITDA to double by FY26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:01 IST
PRISM, the parent company of travel tech platform OYO, has obtained shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 6,650 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares. This equity raise is part of PRISM's plan for an upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The approval came during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 20, 2025, where shareholders voted in favor of the proposal. This approval provides PRISM the opportunity to enter public markets when conditions are optimal, pending regulatory approval.

This development marks a significant milestone in PRISM's journey towards a public listing. Furthermore, Moody's has recently reaffirmed PRISM's stable corporate family rating, forecasting a more than doubling of the company's EBITDA to approximately USD 280 million in FY26, due to expanding premium storefronts and continuous cost efficiency measures.

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

