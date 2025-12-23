PRISM Secures Shareholders' Nod for Rs 6,650 Crore IPO
PRISM, OYO's parent company, has received approval to raise Rs 6,650 crore through equity shares for an IPO. Shareholders approved the plan during an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 20, 2025. Moody's maintained a stable rating for PRISM, projecting EBITDA to double by FY26.
- Country:
- India
PRISM, the parent company of travel tech platform OYO, has obtained shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 6,650 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares. This equity raise is part of PRISM's plan for an upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The approval came during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 20, 2025, where shareholders voted in favor of the proposal. This approval provides PRISM the opportunity to enter public markets when conditions are optimal, pending regulatory approval.
This development marks a significant milestone in PRISM's journey towards a public listing. Furthermore, Moody's has recently reaffirmed PRISM's stable corporate family rating, forecasting a more than doubling of the company's EBITDA to approximately USD 280 million in FY26, due to expanding premium storefronts and continuous cost efficiency measures.
